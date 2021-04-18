Hyderabad: Replica of Kolkata's Kali temple in Shamshabad allures devotees

Shamshabad: Bengali Swarna Shilpi Vivekananda Kali Mandir situated at Narkuda village, Shamshabad, is a replica of a Hindu Navaratna temple, Dakshineswar Kali temple which is located on the banks of River Hooghly in Kolkata, which allures devotees ever since it came into being.

The temple is built by Bengali Swarna Shilpi community on a 3-acre land. The temple is constructed with a modern and elegant architecture keeping the essence of the Dakshineswar Kali temple, Kolkata. It has the deities of Goddess Kali, Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna and Lord Venkateswara, which is one of its kind in South India.

The temple has been catering to many devotees daily for the past one year. Speaking to The Hans India, Dipankar Pal, president of Bengali Swarna Shilpi Samithi, said: "It took almost eight years to build the temple. In 2020, the temple was opened to the public. With the support of 94 volunteers, we could build this temple. Also as our general secretary, Barun Rana had a vision of the divine Mother Goddess Kali and profoundly affected by the dream he discussed with us and planned to built a temple.''

For constructing and setting up the temple no help was taken from the state government but only one support we want from the government is that to lay a proper road. The only connecting road to the temple which is 347 metre from Narkuda village to Shamshabad needs attention. The devotees who are visiting the temple are facing hardship and many accidents have been reported from here, said Dipankar Pal.

For the past one year, the committee members are asking for permission for an open plot near the temple for constructing a pond for the temple. "If the government gives the permission for open land the Samithi can construct a blind school, old age home and start a free meal service," said Dipankar.