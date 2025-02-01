Daily Horoscope for 1 February 2025: Unlocking Today's Mysteries of The Stars

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Today you will have to give up laziness and focus on work. You will be very active about your work. If you take up any work, you will leave it only after completing it. You may come to know about an investment related plan. People working in banking sector may have to move from one place to another after getting a promotion. People working in jobs will get work as per their wish.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 8





TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

You need to control your expenses. Your plans will gain momentum. If you were facing any problem regarding work, then that also seems to be going away. Students will get success in exams . Try to finish your household chores. If you have borrowed money from someone, then you will try your best to repay it to a great extent. Do not show negligence towards any work.

Lucky Color : Dark Yellow, Lucky Number : 9





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

You will try to make people happy with your behavior. People living a love life will have full faith in their partner. Do not keep jealousy in your mind. You can bring a surprise gift for a family member. If students are preparing for a job related exam, then they will have to work hard for it. Any of your old transactions will cause you problems.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 1









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Today will be a day of increasing comforts and facilities for you. Your long pending works will be completed. You will definitely get success in whatever work you undertake, but you should leave your laziness and move forward. You will be happy to receive some ancestral property. You will be happy to see your child progress. You may get an award in the workplace. Your sources of income will increase and you will also spend some time having fun with friends.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 9









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Today will be a day for you to earn fame by getting involved in religious works. You will benefit from some new contacts. Your parents may give you a big responsibility. You will have to avoid getting influenced by your opponents. Some of your old transactions will be completed. You may make some mistakes in work due to your temperamental nature. Situations of fights may arise in the family. Your efforts to do something new will bear fruit.

Lucky Color: Green, Lucky Number: 1









VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Today you will not shy away from doing something new. Young children may ask you for something today. You will be very interested in creative work. Some of your opponents will try to hinder your work. Today you will financially help a needy person. You will be burdened with more responsibilities.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 7





LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

You are likely to get monetary benefits from your in-laws. Your spouse will get a surprise gift. It will be better for you if you sit together and resolve family issues. If you are trying to take your business abroad, then your wish will be fulfilled. You will need advice in a property related matter.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 7





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

You will get the full support of your friends. A long awaited work will be done today and all the obstacles will be removed. You may get to hear some good news from the children's side. You will get the full support of your brothers and sisters. You can start the work of building your house. Mother can give you a big responsibility. You will feel bad about something your father says. Making an investment will be good for you.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 9





SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Today will be a day for you to do things thoughtfully. You may be a little disappointed as you may not get the results you want for the hard work you put in at work. Do not talk arrogantly to anyone. Some enemies will try to stab you in the back, so trusting someone blindly will harm you. If students slack off in their studies, they may face problems later.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 5









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19).

New connections can prove favorable. You can discuss some work with family members. Do not get into any argument with elders. You will have to maintain the politeness of your speech. Luck will support you completely. You may face some problems in business, but you will be able to overcome them easily with your cleverness. If you compromise on any deal, then problems may arise in it later.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 6









AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

You will be happy to get profit in business. You will get the full support of your brothers and sisters. You will have to avoid being careless about your health. You will be very engrossed in worshipping God. You will enthusiastically participate in any entertainment program. You will also shop for things of your liking. You will be tense about family matters.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 1





PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

You will do charity work today. You will not miss any opportunity to invest and you need to move ahead with your eyes open in partnership. In case of any property, you will have to investigate it thoroughly, otherwise you may be cheated. You can enroll your child in a new course. You have to be careful while driving.

Lucky Color: Green, Lucky Number: 3