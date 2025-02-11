Today's Horoscope for 11 February 2025: Check the Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

For Aries, today the stars indicate that you will have to come forward in the social field for some reason today. Your influence will increase in the political and social field. The health of your ailing parents will improve today. You will also get material comforts today. Today there may be some positive changes in your work area. People associated with marketing will have to work harder today.

Today luck will be 90% in your favor.

Chant the mantra Om Namah Shivaya.

LUCKY COLOR: Cream, LUCKY NUMBER: 4





TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Taurus natives can spend an entertaining day with their family today. You can get benefits from an unexpected source today. You can get some encouraging news from your in-laws and you will also get support from your in-laws. You will also spend some money on fulfilling your daily needs. If you do any business today, it will be very profitable for you. You will also find happiness in your love life.

Today luck will be 85% in your favor.

TIP: Offer water to Tulsi and show the lamp.

LUCKY COLOR: Blue, LUCKY NUMBER: 7





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Today you will have to pay attention to family responsibilities along with job and business, otherwise you will have to face the displeasure of your spouse. Your officers can encourage you in your workplace. Any of your wishes can also be fulfilled today. If you are struggling with any mental problem, then today you will get relief from it. You will get full support from your spouse. You will have to avoid taking risks in business. You will benefit from the advice of a senior person.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor.

TIP: Offer kheer to Lord Lakshmi.

LUCKY COLOR: Blue, LUCKY NUMBER: 2









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

You may suddenly gain a large amount of money today. If you take any decision in haste and emotionally, you may suffer a loss. You should be cautious today in terms of investment. You can get involved in some auspicious and mangal work in the evening today. If you are doing any business in partnership, then today will be a profitable day for it. You will get support from partners today.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor.

TIP: Chant Gayatri Mantra.

LUCKY COLOR: Orange, LUCKY NUMBER: 2









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

You will get more benefits than expected today. Due to the auspicious position of the planets, you will get success in whatever work you do today. Today students of this zodiac will be able to achieve success in education. However, you need to be cautious of your opponents and enemies. The advice for you is that do not come forward to help anyone without asking, otherwise people may consider it your selfishness.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor.

TIP: Worship and anoint Lord Shiva...

LUCKY COLOR: Pink, LUCKY NUMBER: 9





VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo people will get profit in business today. But you also need to maintain full focus on your work today. Some sudden work can give you mental trouble. People working today have to be more alert in work otherwise the officers can get angry due to some mistake. You can get your pending money in the evening today. In married life, you have to maintain harmony with your spouse, your spouse can get angry due to some reason.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor.

TIP: Donate food to the needy people today.

LUCKY COLOR: Green, LUCKY NUMBER: 7









LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Today will be a day of new beginnings for Libra natives. You can start some new plans. The good thing for you is that you will get full support and benefits from your parents today. The stars say that if you start any new work today, then definitely take blessings from your parents. Students who are striving for higher education will get success in education. You will get the expected support from your spouse in the family. Your efforts to change jobs will be successful.

Today luck will be 87% in your favor.

TIP: Recite 'Sankantashan Ganesh Stotra'.





LUCKY COLOR: White, LUCKY NUMBER: 6





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Today you will meet someone who can give a new direction to your life. The advice of an experienced person will be beneficial for you. You can complete your pending tasks with the help of a senior member. You can also go on a trip for some work this evening. To maintain love and harmony in family life, you will have to control your speech. You will get full support from friends today.

Today luck will be 83% in your favor.

TIP: Offer Durva Lord Ganpati.

LUCKY COLOR: White, LUCKY NUMBER: 5









SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius natives can be busy with the responsibilities of family life today. Your income will also increase today. You can take your parents out for a trip today for their happiness. You will spend entertaining time with your family. There will be love and harmony in your love life today. Sagittarius natives will get success in education today. If you are thinking of lending money to someone today, then the chances of getting it back will be less, so avoid lending money to anyone today.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor.

TIP: Worship Lord Vishnu.

LUCKY COLOR: Orange, LUCKY NUMBER: 5









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

For Capricorn, today the stars indicate that if you are looking to make some changes in your business, then you will get success in it. The financial situation will be better than before. If you have done any business in partnership, then you should maintain coordination with the partners but avoid trusting anyone blindly. Today you can get some good news from your child.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor.

TIP: Recite Shri Shiv Chalisa.

LUCKY COLOR: White, LUCKY NUMBER: 1





AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

You can get the benefit of ancestral wealth today. If you are having a dispute with someone from your in-laws' side, then it can be resolved. If your spouse's health was not good, then today his health will improve. The advice for you is to stay positive and do not let despair dominate your mind.

Today luck will be 84% in your favor.

TIP: Donate clothes and food to the poor.

LUCKY COLOR: Beige, LUCKY NUMBER: 2





PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Today will be a happy day for Pisces people. You will get a chance to spend valuable moments with your spouse today. There will be love and harmony in your love life today. Students will be able to perform better in the field of education today. You can also plan to visit a pilgrimage place with friends. You will get financial benefits in business today. You can also start working on a plan to expand your business.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor.

TIP: You should recite Bajrang Baan.

LUCKY COLOR: Beige, LUCKY NUMBER: 2