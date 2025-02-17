Today's Horoscope for 17 February 2025: Embrace the Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Earn profits from the government sector.

Today the stars of Aries are favorable, you will get benefits from the government sector today and you will also be able to gain respect. If you are trying to take a loan today, then you will be successful in your efforts today. Today in the evening you will meet a friend who will make you happy. Today you will spend the evening having fun with your family members. You will also get benefits in business today. Married life will be pleasant.

Luck is 90% on your side today.

Remedy: Donate rice to those in need.

Lucky Color: Beige, Lucky Number: 7









Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Avoid hasty work!

For Taurus, today the stars tell that, you will get success in the tasks you will try to complete today. But keep in mind, do not do any work in a hurry. If you plan to invest your money somewhere today, then it will be beneficial for you. Today you will be excited and satisfied with the profit in your business. Maintain the sweetness of speech, otherwise your loved ones may get angry.

Luck is 83% in your favor today.

Remedy: Chanting the Shiva Mantra is recommended.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 9









Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will need to be cautious with financial matters. If you have any health issues, they may worsen today. Job seekers will need to put in extra effort to achieve success. You'll have both family and work responsibilities today, and may worry about your children's education.

Luck is 80% in your favor today.

Remedy: Offer milk and water to the tulsi plant.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 5









Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you start a new business, you'll receive full support from luck. You can expect benefits from your in-laws today. However, be cautious about your parents' health. You'll spend money on luxuries and comforts. Be cautious about trusting others too much.

Luck is 86% in your favor today.

Remedy: Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky Color: Beige, Lucky Number: 7









Leo (July 23 - August 22)

For the people of Leo, the stars tell you that you have to be more alert towards your work today. Do not trust anyone too much and do transactions, otherwise you may have to suffer losses today. You will be happy to get support from a friend today and your mind will be emotional today. If you have any problem related to eyes, then your problem may increase, avoid staring at your mobile or screen for a long time.

Today luck will be 72% in your favor.

Remedy: Anoint Lord Shiva.

Lucky Color: White, Lucky Number: 5









Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get rewards of self-confidence!

You may be assigned a task in the job, to complete which you will have to work with a team today. You will have self-confidence and its results will also be very auspicious and positive. If you are having any tension or dispute with your spouse, then you can get success in it today. Today you have to avoid coming forward to help anyone without asking. Students have to focus on studies.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor.

Remedy: Offer Laddu to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky Color: White, Lucky Number: 4









Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will get some good news!

If you have to make any new investment today, then do it very thoughtfully. You can also get to hear some good news from your children. You will also get support from your siblings today. Participating in social work will increase your influence. If any property related dispute of yours is going on for a long time, then today you can win it.

Today luck will be 90% in your favor.

Remedy: Offer Arghya to Surya Narayan.

Lucky Color: Beige, Lucky Number: 2









Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will get support from elders at home.

There may be a strange restlessness in your mind today and you will be in ideological confusion. You will have to maintain harmony in family life today. You may hear something that may disturb your mind. By the way, some solution to your problem will come out in the second half of the day. You will get support from the elders of the house today. You will be successful in getting the benefit of patience and experience in the workplace.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor.

Remedy: Reciting Vishnu Chalisa will be beneficial.

Lucky Color: Beige, Lucky Number: 6









Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will benefit from intelligence and prudence.

You will get the benefit of the decision taken with your intelligence and prudence. If you make some plans for your business today, you will succeed. Today you will be able to get support and affection from your family members. You will get support from your father and elders of the house today. The work and investment done in the past will be beneficial for you.

Today luck will be 88% in your favor.

Remedy: Donate clothes and food to the needy.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 5









Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It is a profitable day, will also get respect.

Today Monday is beneficial for Capricorn people, you will be happy to get something valuable. You have to be more alert about the child's education and their career today and also help them. Today you can get benefits and support from your in-laws. Employed people can start work on a new project today. If you start a new business or work, then it can be beneficial.

Today luck will be 61% in your favor.

Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna and recite Shri Krishna Chalisa

Lucky Color: Blue, Lucky Number: 8









Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Avoid carelessness towards health.

You have to take special care of your health today. You also need to pay attention to your food and drink. Today, a relative of yours can cause worry and trouble for you, you need to avoid being emotional today. Today you can also spend some money on worldly pleasures. You will spend the evening entertaining with your family.

Today luck will be 85% in your favor.

Remedy: Feed jaggery and roti to a cow

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 6









Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The day will be pleasant and successful.

Any long pending work of yours can be completed. The confusion related to the marriage of children will also be resolved. You will be happy today due to an increase in social respect and prestige, and your morale will also increase today. You will get support from the officers in the workplace today. Your circle of acquaintances will also increase today and you can also get support from friends.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor.

Remedy: Shiv Chalisa should be recited today.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 7