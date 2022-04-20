100-yr-old St Agnes Women’s College throws open its doors to boys

Mangaluru: Hundred years ago, in 1921, the Apostolic Carmel congregation, known for their social bent of mind and service to the community, started St Agnes educational institution and became the pioneers of women's education on the entire Western Coast of India. Starting from June 2023 this college of many firsts will turn a new chapter by opening its doors to boys too, breaking the century-oldgender barrier.

Even while the preparations are on for admitting boys to all streams of academic programmes, the philosophy behind this switch over from women's college to co-education college is something deep commitment to the cause of education. "As a college committed to women's education exclusively for the last century, we have achieved what we wanted to. We have educated lakhs of women in their chosen disciplines. Our alumni have spread out all over the world and most of them are leading meaningful and contented lives, useful to society at large with their knowledge and service. But in the recent years, we were getting signals from our alumni associations that why cannot their alma mater educate their sons, grandsons and nephews, why should the boys in their families not get the benefit of the values, top-class education that they themselves got in their course of education at St Agnes," Dean (Administration) Shubharekha of the St Agnes college told Hans News Service.

The college management went one step ahead and explored all aspects. The one reason which is very compelling is the rising industry expectations. The women students in the college may have to deal with men colleagues when they enter the professional field. "So, we started looking beyond the 'opposite sex' taboo.It is true that girls in co-education institutions do learn a few things more about the management of human resources, working in tandem with men in their professional field and draw the psychological analysis of the other person who is a man in conditions that demand such co-ordination. These things do matter in the modern work-ethics milieu" Shubharekhaexplains.

To begin with, the college will earmark 20-30 per cent of the 4,000 seats in different courses to male students. Later depending on the demand, the intake of boys will be increased.

Sister M Venissa, principal of St Agnes, said that the college began educating women in the region a century ago and held its century celebrations only last year and a decision was made to go co-ed. "Finally, we are able to make it and admissions will commence from next academic year,"said Venissa. She said admission for male students will start with the first year UG programme in all streams including arts, commerce, BBA, BCA, and BSc courses. The admission process has been inbuilt with a mechanism to strike a balance between male and female students.

Sr. M. Lydia, joint secretary of St. Agnes Institutions, said "We have gathered opinions from parents and teacher meetings in a democratic manner and we are happy that we have received a positive response from the PTA."