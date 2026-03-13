116- km railway barricades sanctioned to curb human–wildlife conflict: Min

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Thursday said the government has sanctioned 116 km of railway barricades to prevent elephants from straying into human habitations and reduce human–wildlife conflict in the state.

Replying to a question raised by MLA P. M. Narendra Swamy during the Question Hour in the Vidhana Soudha, the minister said that the increasing elephant population and the fragmentation of traditional elephant corridors due to infrastructure projects such as express highways have led to a rise in elephant movement into human settlements.

Khandre said several measures have been taken to address the issue. Railway barricades covering 116 km have been approved, and works are currently in progress at various stages with an estimated cost of ₹201 crore. He said 5.5 km of railway barricade has been sanctioned for the Malavalli Assembly constituency, with works set to begin at a cost of ₹9.38 crore.

Apart from barricades, the government is also implementing tentacle fencing and elephant-proof trenches to prevent elephants from entering villages. Special elephant task forces have been deployed to drive elephants back into forests whenever they stray into human settlements, the minister said. Khandre added that a leopard task force has also been constituted and drone cameras are being used to monitor wildlife movement in forest areas. If more proposals for railway barricades are received, the government will make sincere efforts to approve them, he said.

The minister also said steps will be taken to appoint Deputy Range Forest Officers, and assured that the government is committed to providing a leopard task force and vehicle for Malavalli. He reiterated that controlling human–wildlife conflict remains a top priority for the government.