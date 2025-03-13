1,200-page chargesheet contains incriminating information

Bengaluru: The Jigani police have completed the investigation into two cases related to the arrest of Pakistani nationals in Jigani on the outskirts of Bangalore and have submitted a chargesheet to the Anekal JMFC Court. Two separate cases were registered against the 22 arrested accused. The police, who have completed the investigation, have submitted a chargesheet of more than 1200 pages.

Many important issues have been mentioned in the chargesheet. The main accused in the case, Rashid Ali Siddiqui, has been proven to be of Pakistani origin. A permanent residence certificate of Pakistan was found with accused Rashid Ali Siddiqui.

The 22 accused include men, women and a girl. All of them had come to India illegally. The accused had left Pakistan via Bangladesh and headed towards India. They had entered India illegally without a visa or passport. They had made a fake birth certificate and Aadhaar card in Delhi. They had also made an Indian passport, it is mentioned in the charge sheet.

The police had raided the house based on specific information about Pakistani nationals living in Apna Anaga Layout near Rajapur village under Jigani police station limits. During interrogation, it was confirmed that they were from Lahore, Pakistan. They were propagating the religious sermons of Mehdi Foundation and were conducting propaganda work through a private channel.

They had come to Bangladesh from Pakistan after being persecuted by fundamentalist Muslim leaders in Pakistan. In Bangladesh, they met Farvez, who is from Mumbai, and in 2018, they came to Bangalore with their family. They had got a rented house at Jigani through Altaf. Altaf was paying the rent for this house.

The arrested accused had obtained voter ID cards, driving licenses, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and Indian passports. They had traveled abroad using Indian passports. Now, the Jigani police, which has seized all the documents including the passports, has mentioned information about all this evidence in the chargesheet.

In total, the team led by Inspector Manjunath of Jigani Police Station, which has completed the investigation into the arrest of Pakistani nationals, has submitted chargesheets to the court in two cases.kistani nationals are currently serving jail terms.