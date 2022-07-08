23-year-old with Down syndrome becomes first Indian to be chosen for fashion show

Riza Reji of Bengaluru is the first Indian officially chosen for the annual Be Beautiful, Be Yourself fashion show of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), which includes over 20 models with Down syndrome. The event, which is slated for November 12 in Denver, Colorado, will raise funds for study into cognitive impairment.



According to Riza's family, the 23-year-old has always had a passion for the arts. Riza, a theatre performer at the city's Chrysalis Performance Art Centre, received her training from Diana Tholoor, who works with children with special needs. Riza is also a trained dancer.

Riza says "Theatre had a vital role in my life. Art and theatre helped shape my feelings. It enabled me to be more honest and share my feelings. This improved how I came across in the auditions. It greatly surprised me to be chosen and to be the only participant from India in this fashion competition. I'm both nervous and excited at the same time. I'm practicing on my verbal skills and thinking about my fashion choices for the occasion."

Riza's mother, Anita Reji, co-founder of Beautiful Together, which supports people with disabilities and is based in Bengaluru, says, "Riza is verbally active and highly expressive about her emotions. She is emotive and does not hide behind her impairment. I must admit that she is a drama queen.

She enjoys exploring the creative and artistic realm and getting along well with others.

Anita strongly feels that events like these fashion shows help establish a precedent and give disabled people hope that they can realise their aspirations.

For Riza and all the other models with Down syndrome, this fashion show is important. There is a stigma around people with disabilities in India, which is currently falling behind in this area. Events like these will enable many people with different disorders to express their artistic side, according to Anita.

Riza was chosen at the February 2022 online auditions. The criteria were her outfits (she opted for an Indo-Western fusion style), a personality quiz, and a brief ramp walk.