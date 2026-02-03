24th Vasant Utsav celebrates Rajasthan’s living traditions , Soulful Music and Literary Milestones

Gurugram : The 24th edition of Vasant Utsav transformed Sai Ka Aangan into a vibrant cultural arena on February 1, bringing together the rich heritage of Rajasthan, soulful music performances and major literary milestones. With Rajasthan chosen as the theme state this year, the festival highlighted the region’s folk traditions, classical arts and storytelling legacy.

Organised in association with CBS Cultural Foundation, the annual festival attracted art lovers, scholars and performers from across the region. The event sought to reaffirm the relevance of traditional art forms at a time when they are increasingly overshadowed by digital entertainment.

The celebrations began with a grand ceremonial welcome of Chief Guest Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, accompanied by the energetic beats and colourful movements of a Rajasthani Kachchhi Ghodi dance troupe. The rhythmic procession set the tone for an evening dedicated to cultural continuity and creative expression.

Following the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and devotional prayers, young performers took centre stage. Children from Sai Ka Aangan presented melodious renditions of Raag Basanti and verses from Shri Guru Bhagwat, reflecting the festival’s emphasis on nurturing cultural values among the next generation. Their Odissi dance presentations, including Guru Vandana and Basant Pallavi, drew warm appreciation.

The in-house BNB musical group performed classical sargams, shlokas and a Sai Bhajan composed by Dr. Satpathy. A lively kathputli puppet show added a nostalgic touch, captivating audiences with glimpses of India’s age-old folk storytelling tradition.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Satpathy spoke about the spiritual importance of Vasant Panchami and its association with creativity and harmony. He described spring as a season of renewal, joy and abundance, and stressed the deep connection between spirituality and the performing arts. “Music and dance are among the purest forms of devotion,” he observed.

In a major announcement, he revealed that Shri Guru Bhagwat would eventually be published in 11 volumes across 25 languages, underlining its growing global reach.

The highlight of the evening was the Rajasthani folk segment led by celebrated artistes Sarwar Khan and Sartaj Khan. Mesmerising performances of Kesariya Balam, Bhavai and Ghoomar brought the desert culture alive. The programme also featured UNESCO-recognised Kalbelia dance, leaving the audience enthralled.

Adding a contemporary flavour, the Ether Band presented a fusion of Indian classical ragas with Western harmonies and ambient music, earning a standing ovation.

The festival also marked a significant literary moment with the release of the eighth Hindi volume of Shri Guru Bhagwat along with new editions in Santhali, Dogri and Urdu. The series is now available in more than 20 Indian languages. A digital music album and two audiobooks were also launched, reflecting how tradition is adapting to modern platforms.

The 24th Vasant Utsav thus emerged as a powerful celebration of India’s artistic diversity, bridging generations and genres in one memorable cultural evening.