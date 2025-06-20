3-day youth Yoga festival held at Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The Alva’s Nature Cure and Yoga College, in association with the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, hosted a three-day Youth Yoga Festival from June 16 to 19 to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sujatha Dinesh, Vice-Principal and Dean of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Ujire, said yoga comprises two essential elements—philosophy and practice. “Among these, philosophy must take precedence. Without understanding the philosophical foundation of yoga, one cannot truly practise it,” she noted.

Dr Nitish M K, Research Officer at the CCRYN unit in Nagamandala, highlighted that the International Day of Yoga, introduced by the Prime Minister in 2014, is now observed in over 190 countries. “Globally, 144 nations have also recognised naturopathy,” he said.

Presiding over the event, Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, cited the 2022 Yoga Survey, noting that 38.4 million people in the US practice yoga.

The festival began with a special prayer to Maharishi Patanjali and featured a wide range of competitions centred around yoga. About 200 students participated in the festival. The event was also attended by Dr Vanitha Shetty, Principal, and Dr Vidyarani, Vice-Principal of Alva’s College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences.