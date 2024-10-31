353 hectares of paddy lost as heavy rain damages crops in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Recent heavy rains have caused severe crop damage across Shivamogga district, affecting approximately 353 hectares of paddy fields. From October 1 to October 23, the district recorded 26.62 cm of rainfall — nearly 97% above the average of 12.38 cm. This unexpected surge in rainfall, accompanied by storms, has resulted in submerged fields, leaving paddy crops destroyed just days before harvest.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have submitted preliminary reports to the government detailing the extent of crop loss. However, village revenue officials have been tasked with conducting a precise survey, which is currently underway in each village to prepare an accurate report for government review.

Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, stated, "Across Shivamogga, rainfall in October was 97% above average. As a result, paddy and millet crops over 353 hectares were damaged. Primary reports have already been sent to the state government, noting the most severe damage in Shikaripura with 255 hectares affected, 36 hectares in Soraba, 60 hectares in Shivamogga, and 2 hectares in Hosanagara. Further surveys are being conducted to gather complete information on crop damage, with an estimated Rs 4 million in millet losses." Savita, deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, reported additional losses in horticulture, with 10 hectares affected — 7 hectares in Shikaripura and 3 hectares in Shivamogga taluk. A comprehensive report will be submitted to district authorities once the survey is complete.