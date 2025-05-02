40 tonnes of illegally diverted Anna Bhagya rice seized

Vijayapura: One of the five guaranteed schemes of the Karnataka Congress government is Anna Bhagya.

Under this scheme, the government provides 10 kilograms of rice free of cost to those below the poverty line and to the poor.

However, instead of reaching the poor, this Anna Bhagya rice is being sold in the black market.

It has been uncovered that Anna Bhagya rice is being illegally transported to Maharashtra from Vijayapura. Food and Civil Department officials conducted a raid on NH 50 on the outskirts of Vijayapura city and seized approximately 40 tons of Anna Bhagya rice.

It was found that Anna Bhagya rice was being illegally transported from NereBagalkote district through Vijayapura to Maharashtra.

The rice was packed in over 600 plastic bags and loaded onto trucks for transport to Maharashtra, with the trucks registered in Tamil Nadu, according to officials.

During the illegal transportation of Anna Bhagya rice, Food and Civil Department Manager AmreshTandur and Food Inspector VijaykumarGumashetti led an operation and seized the rice. As the truck was stopped, the driver and cleaner fled the scene on foot. Authorities suspect that Anna Bhagya rice has been procured from Bagalkote, Koppal, Davanagere, and Sagar regions of state.

Verification of the seized rice confirmed it to be Anna Bhagya rice. Following this, the Jalanagara police were contacted, and the truck was taken into custody.

A complaint has been registered at Jalanagara police station under the leadership of Food and Civil Supplies Department Manager AmreshTandur.

The misuse of Anna Bhagya rice meant for the poor has raised concerns. Allegations have been made that the rice intended for the needy is being diverted and transported illegally to Maharashtra. The public has demanded strict legal action against those involved in illegally supplying Anna Bhagya rice under this scheme.

The authenticity of the seized rice has been confirmed by officials after inspection, and the truck has been taken into custody.

A complaint has been filed at Jalanagara police station under the leadership of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

People alleged that lot of rice being transported to other states meant for the poor.

The traders collecting rice through Kirana shop keepers at lowest prices and being diverted and sold illegally in the black market.

Public demands strict legal action against those involved in the illegal transportation and sale of Anna Bhagya rice.