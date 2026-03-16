46,000 MT LPG Cargo Reaches Mundra, Part Shipment Bound for Mangaluru Mundra, March 16

A major shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reached India on Monday as LPG carrier Shivalik docked at the LPG terminal of Mundra Port carrying 46,000 metric tonnes of the fuel for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).The vessel arrived via the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime energy routes.According to port officials, the cargo will be discharged in two phases.

About 20,000 MT of LPG will be unloaded at Mundra Port in Gujarat, while the remaining 26,000 MT will be discharged LPG berth at New Mangalore Port in Karnataka.Officials said the shipment forms part of IOC’s regular LPG imports to ensure steady supply for domestic cooking gas and industrial consumption across India.

ndia relies significantly on imports to meet its LPG demand, which has steadily increased over the years with the expansion of household connections and industrial usage.The current consignment is expected to boost supply in both western and southern regions of the country.







