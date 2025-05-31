₹5 lakh compensation for families of rain victims in coastal Karnataka: Minister

Mangaluru: District In-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who died in rain-related incidents in the coastal region over the past week.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru after visiting several rain-affected areas, the minister said that seven people had lost their lives in separate incidents caused by the heavy monsoon downpour. Fatalities were reported due to landslides, house collapses, and accidents in turbulent sea conditions.

The district has been battered by incessant rains, triggering flooding in low-lying areas and causing significant damage to property and infrastructure. Overflowing rivers and uprooted trees have disrupted normal life, prompting the evacuation of several families to safer locations.

Rao said the state government had taken stock of the situation and assured all possible support to those affected. “We are committed to providing timely relief and ensuring that necessary rehabilitation measures are in place,” he said.

During the press conference, tensions briefly flared when a local Muslim leader interrupted Rao, alleging that hate speeches were fuelling communal disharmony in the region. When the minister attempted to continue his remarks, the leader reportedly persisted, demanding the arrest of individuals making provocative statements. Rao, visibly agitated, asked security personnel to escort the individual out of the venue.

Responding to questions on law and order, the minister said the administration had been directed to maintain communal harmony and act firmly against any attempts to disrupt peace. “The government does not discriminate between communities. Our only objective is to prevent the escalation of any communal issues in Dakshina Kannada,” he added.

Rao also said the police had been instructed to closely monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any signs of unrest.