50-yr-old cop from Coorg treated for flesh-eating bacterial infection

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, has successfully treated a 50-year-old police officer from Coorg, who was diagnosed with a severe diabetic foot infection complicated by necrotizing fasciitis (a rare and dangerous condition caused by flesh-eating bacteria). The patient, who had a history of heart issues and had undergone multiple cardiac procedure within the past month, benefited from an advanced surgical technique and specialized wound care. The patient’s limb was saved, and amputation was avoided because of the innovative procedure led by Dr. Santosh MP, Senior Consultant - General and Minimal Access Surgery at Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, along with Dr. Ramraj V N, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, and Dr. Yedin Chandra, Attending Consultant General Surgery, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

Patient Ravi (name changed) had been suffering from excruciating pain, fever, and swelling in his leg due to the diabetic foot infection. Despite undergoing multiple treatments, his condition deteriorated, and the infection spread to his joints and bones. Given his profession, which required him to retain full mobility, Ravi was determined to avoid amputation and sought treatment at Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road.

Upon admission, Ravi was diagnosed with diabetic foot complicated by necrotizing fasciitis, a life-threatening infection that rapidly damages soft tissue and can spread to bones. The infection’s swift progression posed a significant risk to both his life and limb. Dr. Santosh MP had recommended a comprehensive treatment plan that included surgeries to remove the dead tissue and use of antibiotic beads alongside IV antibiotics and vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) therapy—a new and innovative approach designed to promote faster healing while controlling the infection.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Santosh MP, Senior Consultant, General and minimal access surgery, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said, “This case was extremely challenging due to the extent the infection had spread, had already reached the joints and bones. We opted for a combination of antibiotic therapy and vacuum-assisted closure, which is an innovative technique for managing such severe infections. This approach allowed us to treat the infection effectively, minimize the need for further surgeries, and ultimately | avoid amputation.”

Over the course of a month, Ravi underwent three surgeries, each aimed at addressing the infection, removing necrotic tissue, and promoting recovery. Following his final surgery, Ravi’s condition stabilised, and he was discharged in stable condition.

The Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Facility director, Chandrasekar R added, “At Fortis Hospital, we are committed to providing advanced, personalized care for even the most complex cases. The successful treatment of this severe diabetic foot infection through innovative techniques such as vacuum-assisted closure and antibiotic bead therapy highlights our ability to manage life-threatening conditions with the latest medical advancements. This case is a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication to delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients.”