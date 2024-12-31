7,500 CCTV cameras in Bengaluru to monitor New Year celebrations: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the police department has installed 7,500 CCTV cameras across Bengaluru city to monitor the New Year celebrations and to ensure safety.

Speaking to the media here, Parameshwara stated, "I would like to convey New Year wishes to the people of the state. Let the new year bring prosperity and happiness to all. We have initiated all preventive measures from the Home department."

"Our main objective is to ensure no untoward incidents take place on the occasion. Especially in Bengaluru city, seven to eight lakh young men and women gather to celebrate the new year," he stated.

"Based on our experience, the sufficient deployment of police force has been made in the city. The sensitive spots in M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Jayanagar localities, wherever more people are gathering, the police department has taken care of the security arrangements," Parameshwara stated.

Senior officers will monitor the security arrangements. Already, in Bengaluru city 7,500 CCTV cameras are installed. In addition to this, cameras are also installed in sensitive spots. Every development would be tracked and a sufficient number of policemen would be on duty in civil dress, Parameshwara said.

"We are also working on zero drug drive across the state. Following the tip-off and keeping the Christmas and New Year celebrations in mind, the drive has been taken up against drugs in the state. We are aware when parties are arranged in big numbers, the drug supply will also be there. For the last one and half months we have been carrying out the operations," he stated.

Talking about the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi complaining to the Governor about police highhandedness, he said, "The investigation in this regard will reveal whether the police are wrong or the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi is wrong. We will take action as per the investigation report. The government had decided to hand over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and an order was issued in this regard on Monday."

When asked about the BJP demanding the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge in the contractor suicide case, he said, "Minister Priyank has slammed the BJP inside the House and outside the House as well. It is natural for the BJP and the JD(S) parties to dislike him. We feel that Priyank Kharge is targeted by the BJP and JD(S)."

"If there was any evidence of Priyanka Kharge's role in the suicide case of a contractor, then it is a different matter. There is no evidence. It is not appropriate to blame a person without reason," he said.

"BJP is a national party and they should not have stooped down to this level. They were also in power in the state and they are in power at the Centre. While being in power we act responsibly," he said, adding that "Priyank Kharge is carrying out his work efficiently and if there is evidence against him the CID inquiry will bring out facts."