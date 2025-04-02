A big night at Yas Island with Ranveer and NBA stars spotted at their favourite after-party hotspot

Bengaluru: Popular Indian actor, superstar, Ranveer Singh, inspires millions of fans with his fresh and carefree appearance with NBA stars at one of his favorite after-party hotspots in, Abu Dhabi. Ranveer, in this moment shares why he loves hanging out at the Yas Islands, one of the most happening places for nightlife and increasingly drawing the fancy of global tourists.

Ranveer, sure doesn’t seem to have got enough of the night out here, as the new "Don” of Indian cinema, is also seen planning his visit to this famous nightclub in another recently shot brand film. With his upcoming blockbuster Don 3, coming to cinemas soon this year, Ranveer fans are eagerly waiting to see him play don, a role that was originally played by the big B, legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan in Don and later the iconic SRK, Shah Rukh Khan in original remake and its sequel Don 2.

The White Abu Dhabi tops the charts for Ranveer, particularly for its famous after-race parties where National Basketball Association (NBA) stars often hang out. White Abu Dhabi also hosts events like Birds of Mind and Carlita, where Ranveer has been spotted many times taking selfies with his favourite NBA stars during the basketball matches.

“Abu Dhabi has always been one of my favourite destinations – it’s a place that feels like home but offers something new for everyone in the family to see, do and discover,” says Ranveer.

White Abu Dhabi, a high-energy nightclub at Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is renowned for its international DJs, immersive light shows, and vibrant nightlife. Ranked as the number one club in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, it features state-of-the-art sound, eye-catching visuals, floor-to-ceiling animated LED screens, and full-colour crowd-scanning lasers. The venue's production installations and technology incorporate the latest video and lighting, ensuring guests a truly immersive lifestyle and technological experience.

It's worth noting that online searches for these destinations by Indians significantly increased after Ranveer Singh featured in the film Family Holiday Dhamaal, where he plans a family trip to White Abu Dhabi night club.