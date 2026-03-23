Aahwahan Foundation launches Project Udaan to empower government school girls in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards promoting inclusive education and empowering young girls, the Aahwahan Foundation has successfully implemented Project Udaan in collaboration with Acuiti Labs. The initiative focuses on improving access to education by addressing mobility and health challenges faced by girl students in government schools.

As part of the project, 45 bicycles and 300 wellness kits were distributed to students of Karnataka Public School Uttarahalli. The effort aims to tackle one of the most pressing barriers to education—safe and reliable transportation—especially for girls from underserved communities.

Many students in such areas are forced to walk long distances to attend school, often navigating unsafe routes, heavy traffic, and a lack of proper transport facilities. By providing bicycles, Project Udaan offers a practical solution, enabling girls to commute safely, reduce travel time, and attend classes regularly. The initiative is expected to significantly improve attendance and encourage active participation in both academic and extracurricular activities.

In addition to transportation, the foundation has taken a holistic approach by distributing 300 wellness kits designed to support hygiene and personal care. Each kit includes essential items such as sanitary pads, handwash liquid, bathing soap, shampoo, hair oil, a comb, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a nail cutter, and a hot water bag. These provisions aim to promote health, dignity, and self-confidence among adolescent girls—factors that play a crucial role in ensuring consistent school attendance.

Speaking about the initiative, Braja Kishore Pradhan said that every girl deserves access to education without fear or limitation. He emphasized that removing barriers like unsafe travel conditions can transform not just individual lives but entire communities. According to him, a simple bicycle can symbolize independence, confidence, and the courage to pursue one’s dreams, while wellness kits ensure that girls’ health and dignity are equally prioritized.

The collaboration with Acuiti Labs highlights the growing role of the corporate sector in supporting meaningful social initiatives. However, the core vision of Project Udaan remains rooted in Aahwahan Foundation’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education.

Each bicycle distributed under the project represents more than just a mode of transport—it stands as a symbol of opportunity and empowerment. By addressing both accessibility and well-being, the initiative is expected to reduce dropout rates and inspire young girls to continue their education with confidence.

Founded in 2009, Aahwahan Foundation has been actively working towards improving the lives of economically disadvantaged communities through employment generation and social development. With initiatives like Project Udaan, the organization continues to make strides in ensuring that no girl is left behind due to lack of access or opportunity.