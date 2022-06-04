AAP demands arrest of KSHDCL chairman Raghavendra Shetty over graft charges

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party has sought the removal of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (KSHDCL) chairman Belur Raghavendra Shetty and his arrest in view serious corruption allegations levelled against him by the Corporation MD.

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club, Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson and former KAS officer K Mathai said, "Raghavendra Shetty is accused of manipulating the information stored in the DVR which had the CCTV camera footage of the headquarters of Handicrafts Corporation. He had unsuccessfully tried to re-appoint Kishor Kumar to the post of general manager in spite of his suspension on charges of Rs 25 crore fraud. We have information that there is a Rs 5-crore deal for his reinstatement. Salaries and other expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh per month are being paid without providing attendance details of office staff. He has forced Corporation officials to get him meals. Along with demanding a woman personal assistant for himself, he was also accused of misbehaving with women."

"Shrikantha Chauri who was serving as the personal assistant of Belur Raghavendra Shetty was arrested in police sub inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case. Raghavendra Shetty may have had role this scam and he should be investigated. He is known to shout loudly and create unrest at the corporation board meetings. We got to know that he is pressurising MD Roopa Moudgil to allow him to have his way in running the show at the KSHDCL and threatening to end life and hold her responsible for his death. Police should take strict action against Raghavendra as he is repeatedly threatening to commit suicide and pressurising her," demanded Mathai.

AAP State media convener Jagadish V Sadam said, "Many serious allegations have been levelled against Raghavendra, including theft of millions of valuables from handicrafts corporation showrooms. The items stolen from the showrooms were gifted to ministers, hence he should be arrested on these charges and prosecuted. When he took office, Vinay Guruji was invited to the office and he performed the homahavanas and the expenses of the corporation. In addition, homahavanas have also taken place in the residence of former C M Yedyurappa and its expenses were also charged to the corporation. Though the corporation's managing director D Roopa filed a written complaint against Raghavendra Shetty to the chief secretary, the government has not taken any action. He should be immediately dismissed and arrested, and a thorough investigation should take place over the allegations."

