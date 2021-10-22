AAP to lead fight for better roads in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bengaluru on Friday launched a task force and a WhatsApp helpline to fight the pothole and poor roads that ail the city.



Speaking to reporters, party leader and noted lawyer, Jagdish KN Mahadev said, "The corruption in the State government and the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has left most roads in Bengaluru in an abysmal state. While some motorists are getting involved in accidents, some are even losing their lives traversing through these poorly maintained roads. AAP has launched a special task force and WhatsApp helpline to ensure justice for the public through legal battles."

"If you find a bad road or a road filled with potholes, you can immediately send a message to our WhatsApp helpline: 9513319676. Our task force will review the case and take action immediately. AAP will start a legal fight against the BBMP, local legislator, former corporators, concerned officials and contractors at the police station. We are fully prepared to take any trouble for the benefit of the people of the capital, Bengaluru and the people here, "said Jagdish Mahadev.

Once a case is reported, AAP representatives will go to the spot and investigate the situation. 'Culprits' responsible for the pathetic state of roads will be held accountable and a case will be filed in the local police station.

AAP Bengaluru president, Mohan Dasari said, "We have been constantly fighting for good roads in the city. We recently conducted a pothole festival. Now, we are starting the second phase of our fight."

He added that Congress, JD(S) and the BJP government have spent Rs 20,000 crore on roads in Bengaluru in the last five years, at an average of Rs 11 crore per day. This is the taxpayer money and they should be held accountable.