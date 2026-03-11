Action if water found polluted due to industrial waste: Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday directed officials to test the borewell water in Kaushik village of Hassan district after concerns were raised in the Legislative Council regarding possible contamination from industrial waste.

Replying to a question raised by MLC Suraj Revanna during the Question Hour, the minister said that if the groundwater in the village is found to be polluted due to industrial discharge, a team from the Centre will be sent to conduct a fresh inspection and appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found.

Khandre said that no formal complaints had been received from residents of Kaushik village alleging that industrial waste was being discharged into borewells.

He noted that a few industries are operating in the KIADB industrial area located about 2 km from the village after obtaining consent from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). Officials from the Hassan regional office of the pollution control board had collected water samples from borewells around the village and conducted analysis.

According to the report, the borewell water was not found to be contaminated and was within the permissible limits for drinking water quality, the minister said.

Direction for fresh testing

During the discussion, Suraj Revanna displayed a bottle of water brought from the village in the House. After receiving the bottle, Khandre directed officials of the Pollution Control Board to test the quality of the water and submit a report within three days.