Action initiated against all 25 gram panchayats of Srinivasapura

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on alleged misgovernance and corruption at the grassroots level, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has registered a suo motu complaint against all 25 gram panchayats of Srinivasapura taluk in Kolar district. The unprecedented action follows serious irregularities observed during surprise inspections conducted by the Lokayukta team in the region.

Acting on the directions of the Upa Lokayukta, the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissioner has now constituted a three-member committee to examine the detailed reports that have been sought from each of the gram panchayats. The committee has been instructed to scrutinize the submissions and present a comprehensive report within 15 days.

Justice Veerappa has reportedly raised more than 30 specific questions to every gram panchayat regarding financial management, execution of development works, conduct of meetings and overall administrative transparency.

The action was initiated after the Upa Lokayukta personally visited several panchayats in Srinivasapura and discovered instances of misuse of public funds, procedural violations and poor governance.

Following these findings, the Panchayat Raj Commissioner on January 23 formed the special committee comprising senior officials to evaluate the responses of the local bodies. The panel will assess whether the panchayats have followed legal procedures and adhered to norms in carrying out public works and purchases.

Speaking about the initiative, Srinivasapura Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Sarvesh stated that the primary aim of Justice Veerappa is to transform Srinivasapura into a model taluk in Karnataka by strengthening the concept of “Gram Swaraj.” He added that the reforms being introduced here could later be implemented across other taluks of the state.

“We are working seriously to rectify the issues pointed out by the Upa Lokayukta. Steps are being taken to ensure that gram sabhas and general body meetings are conducted as per law. Transparency in procurement and implementation of projects will be ensured through proper tendering processes,” Sarvesh said.

He further informed that all gram panchayats will be provided with internet dongles to improve digital connectivity.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purification plants will be set up under panchayat limits. To curb illegal activities and ensure discipline, biometric attendance systems and CCTV cameras will be installed in panchayat offices.

The developments have created political and administrative ripples in the district.

With the taluk panchayat currently under Congress control, the action has assumed additional significance. Observers believe the intervention of the Upa Lokayukta could pave the way for long-awaited reforms and greater accountability in rural administration.