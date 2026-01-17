Advocates and Experts Unite in Bengaluru to Strengthen Awareness and Advanced Care for Multiple Sclerosis

Bengaluru : The Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) – Bengaluru Chapter, in collaboration with the Rotary Action Group Against Multiple Sclerosis (RAGAMS), hosted an awareness and advocacy programme titled "Navigating MS Together." Held at the Rotary House of Friendship, Bengaluru, the initiative brought together neurologists, government representatives, Rotary leaders, caregivers and people living with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) to highlight the need for greater visibility, with a focus on dignified living and systemic support for MS care in India.

The programme facilitated in-depth discussions on the evolving multiple sclerosis landscape, spanning challenges in early diagnosis, access to care, disability recognition and long-term disease management. Discussions also focused on advances in treatment approaches, including high-efficacy therapies (HETs), which are increasingly recognised for their potential to slow disease progression and preserve the quality of life when initiated early.

To help participants better understand the lived realities of MS, experiential zones were set up as part of the Walk In My Shoes campaign, offering a first-hand perspective on the physical, cognitive and sensory challenges that people with MS navigate daily.

Speaking on the broader ecosystem gaps, Mr. Arun Mohan, Vice President, MSSI India, said, “The entire MS ecosystem is riddled with challenges. From dearth of accurate disease prevalence data and inadequate insurance coverage, to lack of clear disability assessment guidelines and insufficient number of specialists treating MS. Early Induction of high efficacy therapies reduces the need for multiple hospital visits, rehabilitation and long-term care, thereby easing pressure on the health system and freeing up infrastructure. The goal in treating MS should primarily be to slow disease progression, halt disability while also having a more convenient dosing schedule that leads to better treatment adherence, better quality of life with less disruption to work, education or family responsibilities. The Walk In My Shoes campaign is a step forward in this direction."

Highlighting the role of advocacy and cross-sector collaboration, Rtn. Shankar Subramanian, Chairperson, Rotary Action Group Against Multiple Sclerosis (RAGAMS), India Chapter, said, “Multiple Sclerosis is often called an invisible illness, unknown to the public eye, yet, its impact on individuals and families is constant and deeply disruptive. Through initiatives like Navigating MS Together and the Walk In My Shoes campaign, we aim to foster greater understanding of the daily challenges faced by people living with MS. Advocacy, awareness and collaboration with patient groups, clinicians and policymakers are essential to building a more inclusive and responsive support system, where no one has to face this journey in isolation.”