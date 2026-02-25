AESL, Indian Army sign MoU to offer scholarships to soldiers’ families

Belagavi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to provide scholarships and academic support to serving personnel, veterans and their families across the country.

The agreement aims to extend educational welfare benefits to wards of serving and retired Army personnel, gallantry awardees, personnel with disabilities and families of soldiers who died while in service. Officials said the initiative seeks to ease financial barriers and expand access to quality test preparation services nationwide.

Under the MoU, Army wards enrolling in AESL’s programmes at centres across India will be eligible for a range of fee concessions. Families of personnel who died while in harness will only need to pay the registration fee, with a 100 per cent waiver on all other fee components. Wards of personnel with more than 20 per cent disability and gallantry awardees will receive a full tuition fee waiver. Children of serving and retired personnel will be eligible for a 20 per cent tuition fee concession, applicable after adjusting other scholarships.

The agreement was signed by a senior representative overseeing ceremonial and welfare functions on behalf of the Army and Dr Yash Pal, Chief Academic and Business Head (Delhi-NCR), AESL.

Chandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AESL, said the partnership reflects the institution’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of defence personnel by investing in the education of their children.

“Education is the strongest foundation for a brighter future. Through scholarships, mentoring and counselling, we aim to empower the wards of Army personnel to realise their full potential,” he said.

In addition to financial support, AESL will provide structured mentoring and career counselling through virtual and physical platforms during the tenure of the MoU.

The company had earlier entered into a similar understanding with the Central Reserve Police Force Family Welfare Association to offer academic assistance and scholarships to families of CRPF personnel, expanding its outreach to the armed and paramilitary forces community.