After outrage, demolished statues of freedom fighters reinstalled

Statues of freedom fighters that were demolished in Shahjahanpur district have been reinstalled within 24 hours, following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Thursday. The Congress party has demanded a probe into the incident. Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Kumar Mishra on Thursday told PTI that statues of Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil at the Town Hall tri-junction have been reinstalled with the efforts of the municipal corporation team.

He assured that the statues have been properly installed, and the remaining work, including the construction of sheds and beautification, will be completed within a week.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said a case has already been registered against a Lucknow-based firm, Fly Infratech, on the complaint of the municipal corporation's chief engineer in connection with the demolition of the statues on Tuesday. Police teams are currently inspecting the site and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas as part of the investigation, he added. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have demanded a high-level probe by an independent agency. Party coordinator and National Mazdoor Congress district president Pawan Kumar Singh sent a letter to the chief minister, demanding accountability not only for labourers or JCB operators but also for the officials and leaders involved. He alleged that such an incident could not have occurred without administrative involvement and expressed his surprise that local MLA and state finance minister Suresh Khanna had not spoken on the issue. Singh asserted that only an independent inquiry could uncover the facts and ensure that those responsible are punished.