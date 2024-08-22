AgriTech India 2024: Top global agri and food leaders set to meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: AgriTech India 2024, the nation’s largest agri-food exhibition, is set to get top global leaders in agriculture and food businesses. The three-day global expo will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from Thursday. 25,000 trade visitors from 25 countries are expected to take part.

Former Chief Secretary K RatnaPrabha (IAS retd.), who leads the UBUNTU consortium, highlighted the event’s focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. The consortium will host the UBUNTU Market, a dedicated stall within the exhibition, offering women entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products. This pavilion aims to facilitate B2B meetings with both global and national buyers, providing a valuable opportunity for women entrepreneurs, especially those from tier two and three cities in Karnataka, to expand their market reach and establish key business connections.

“UBUNTU’s mission is to support women in agriculture, particularly in rural areas, by providing essential training and fostering business growth,” Prabha said. With 52 associations across 11 states and over 20,000 women entrepreneurs involved, the consortium is at the forefront of empowering women in a sector where 67% of female entrepreneurs are active.

NB Naqvi, CEO of Media Today Pvt Ltd, emphasised the importance of women in various industries, particularly in floriculture across India, where they play a significant role in managing greenhouses. Naqvi noted that AgriTech India 2024 would bring together representatives from over 25 countries, including Turkey, China, Germany, and the Netherlands, providing a unique platform for businesses to connect and explore new opportunities. “This event will drive growth and innovation in the agri-food sector, offering a wealth of opportunities for collaboration,” Naqvi added.

AgriTech India 2024 is an unparalleled opportunity to connect farmers directly with buyers, thereby reducing reliance on middlemen. The event, held alongside India Foodex and Grain Tech India, will present a comprehensive showcase of the entire agri-food value chain, featuring a diverse range of segments from frozen foods and bakery items to organic products and dairy. Additionally, the event will include the 13th DairyTech India, Poultry and Livestock Expo, and BakeryTechIndia, providing a holistic view of the food industry from farm to fork. Naqvi added.

Event organiserUmeshappa announced that AgriTech India 2024 promises to surpass all previous editions in scope and scale. “This year’s exhibition will feature products and services from over 20 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and Germany, making it the largest and most diverse edition to date,” he said.