AI-human partnership set to redefine future of cybersecurity

Bengaluru: As cyber threats grow more complex and frequent, industry experts are calling for a fundamental shift in how security platforms are designed, with a stronger focus on collaboration between artificial intelligence and human analysts.

According to cybersecurity expert Chandrodaya Prasad, traditional security systems were built for a vastly different digital era—one where threats could be identified through known signatures, and manageable alert volumes could be handled manually. “Those assumptions no longer hold true in today’s environment,” he noted, highlighting the urgent need for next-generation platforms.

Modern cybersecurity, he explained, requires systems that do more than just collect data. Instead, AI-driven platforms must continuously correlate signals, detect anomalies, and present actionable insights backed by evidence. This reduces the burden on analysts, allowing them to focus on decision-making rather than processing raw data.

However, Prasad emphasized that integrating AI into outdated systems is ineffective. “Adding AI to legacy architecture is like adding GPS to a paper map—it may look impressive but fails to address the core problem,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges, he pointed out, is data itself. Many organizations still rely on fragmented and inconsistent data systems that are not designed to support AI. Without high-quality, real-time data, even the most advanced AI tools fall short.

Equally critical is trust. Analysts must understand why AI flags a threat, rather than blindly relying on “black box” outputs. Transparency and explainability, experts say, are essential for effective human-AI collaboration.

Despite rapid advancements, AI is not expected to replace human analysts. Instead, it will enhance their capabilities by automating repetitive tasks such as alert triaging and data correlation. Human expertise—contextual judgment, intuition, and experience—remains irreplaceable in critical decision-making.

Industry reports, including those by Gartner and Forrester, reinforce that the future of cybersecurity lies in this partnership model. As organizations adapt to evolving threats, platforms that empower analysts with AI-driven insights are expected to define the next decade of digital security.