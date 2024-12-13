Air ambulance for health emergencies: Helipad to come up in Victoria Hospital

Bengaluru : Transporting organs in ambulances during emergencies like accidents and organ donation is a big challenge in Bengaluru. Bike ambulances were also introduced in traffic jams in Bengaluru. But this did not find much use and the project fell through. Now the state government has prepared a blueprint to introduce air ambulances for health emergencies. The health department is seriously considering this and is planning to build a helipad at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for the first time.

This is the first time a helipad will be launched in a government hospital in Karnataka. Due to traffic congestion in the capital Bengaluru, patients are not being shifted to the emergency hospital. That is why many patients are dying before reaching the hospital. Especially since people from other districts of the state have to come to this hospital for many emergency services, it is taking a long time to shift in an ambulance. Therefore, for the first time, a helipad has been proposed at Victoria Hospital.

Along with this, it has been proposed to provide air ambulance service in government or private partnership. This air ambulance will be very helpful in transferring the patient to the emergency hospital when the health condition is serious. In case of emergency, patients can be shifted to the hospital through this ambulance.

A 1000-bed hospital is already being built on the premises of Victoria Hospital, and a helipad is being planned on it. Overall, air ambulance service is very necessary for Bengaluru in health emergencies. The government is preparing the outline of this project and is considering providing air ambulance in a private or PPP model.