All crest gates of Tungabhadra Dam to be replaced by May: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday assured the Legislative Council that the replacement of all crest gates at the Tungabhadra Dam is being carried out on priority and will be completed by May this year.

Responding during Zero Hour to an issue raised by JD(S) member T. A. Sharavana regarding the installation of crest gates at the dam, Shivakumar said the matter is extremely serious and the government has taken up the work with urgency.

“I thought Sharavana was very intelligent, but while raising the issue of the Tungabhadra gates he has brought in several unrelated matters such as house allotments in Bengaluru and construction in Kerala. The installation of crest gates at the dam is a very serious issue,” he remarked.

Shivakumar said members, including Sharavana, could visit the dam to understand the situation better. “When one of the crest gates broke earlier, it felt as if the entire dam had shaken. However, we managed to repair it within seven days. At that time, there were several criticisms. I had then said that criticisms fade away, but work remains,” he added.

Following the incident, the government conducted a study of dams across the State and decided to replace old gates wherever necessary, with the Tungabhadra Dam being taken up in the first phase.