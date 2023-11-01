All govt schools to be provided with free water and electricity from today: CM announces

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all government schools will be provided with free water and electricity from today.

He was speaking after hoisting the flag at the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava programme organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy at Kantheerava Stadium, here in Bengaluru.

He said that our government is constantly striving to make Kannadigas economically and socially powerful, increase the quality of education and increase the basic facilities of Kannada schools.

It has been 50 years since Devaraja Urs named the state of Mysore as Karnataka. Let's make a pledge today. Let us work to pay off the debt of our motherland by taking a pledge to speak in Kannada. The CM called upon everyone living in the State to create a Kannada atmosphere and celebrate it.

There are people who don't speak Kannada though they have lived here. Our official language is Kannada. So we have to speak in Kannada itself. We should respect everyone and every language. But while interacting in our State, Kannada should be used in administration. He said that every officer should follow this without fail.

We cannot agree to Central Government conducting competitive examinations in Karnataka only in English and Hindi. Earlier I had insisted on conducting the entrance exam in Kannada as well. The CM said that if necessary, he will write to the centre again and demand it.

The love for English Convents has grown due to the misconception that if you study in Kannada, you will not get a job, you will not be able to acquire knowledge. This is not correct. People educated in Kannada medium have occupied high positions in all sectors of society. The CM gave examples of people who studied in Kannada medium and have made their mark in the society.

He said that it is the priority of our government to provide quality education and good learning environment and to increase the quality of schools and provide all necessary facilities.

The Supreme Court said that it is left to the decision of the parents to educate their children in the language of their choice. But, he said, it should be understood that learning in the medium of mother tongue is the most scientific.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju and many dignitaries were present.