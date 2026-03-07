ALLEN launches Women’s Day campaign to encourage girls to pursue NEET, JEE

Hubballi: Coaching institute ALLEN Career Institute has launched a week-long campaign aimed at encouraging greater participation of girl students in national-level competitive examinations such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The campaign, titled “Just Dare Her to Dream”, will run from March 8 to March 14 to coincide with International Women’s Day, the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the institute, the initiative seeks to support girl students aspiring to enter science and technology streams by providing academic guidance and counselling support. The campaign will be implemented across the institute’s centres in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

As part of the programme, girl students enrolling during the campaign period will be offered academic support measures such as a free academic assessment test and access to recorded lectures. The institute also announced merit-based scholarships of up to 90 per cent and an additional admission fee concession during the campaign week.

Mahesh Yadav, Head of the South Zone at the institute, said the initiative was aimed at encouraging more girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Recent trends indicate a steady rise in the number of girls appearing for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE, reflecting increasing participation of women in STEM-related fields.

The institute said several girl students from its centres in southern India have secured high ranks in national medical and engineering entrance examinations in recent years.

Officials said the campaign forms part of the institute’s broader efforts to promote equal educational opportunities and support aspiring students through academic mentorship and preparatory resources.