Allu Arjun launches Allu Cinemas multiplex in Hyderabad; Kannada directors featured on Wall of Fame

Bengaluru: Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun has stepped into a new business venture by launching a grand multiplex named Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art theatre was officially inaugurated by A. Revanth Reddy, marking a significant addition to the city’s rapidly growing entertainment infrastructure.

The newly opened multiplex is equipped with modern technology, luxurious seating arrangements and advanced sound systems designed to offer moviegoers a premium cinematic experience. The theatre is expected to become one of the most attractive entertainment destinations in Hyderabad.

A notable highlight of the multiplex is its specially designed Wall of Fame, which features photographs of several prominent filmmakers from across the Indian film industry. Interestingly, the wall includes the pictures of two well-known Kannada directors, bringing pride to the Kannada film fraternity.

The two directors whose photos have been featured are Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty. Both filmmakers have gained massive popularity across India with their successful pan-Indian films, making their inclusion on the Wall of Fame a moment of pride for Kannada cinema lovers.

Apart from them, the Wall of Fame also showcases several renowned directors from different film industries. These include Telugu directors Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas and S. S. Rajamouli. Tamil cinema is represented by celebrated filmmakers Vetrimaaran, Mani Ratnam and Atlee.

From the Hindi film industry, the Wall of Fame features acclaimed directors such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rajkumar Hirani, highlighting the pan-Indian spirit of the initiative.

Allu Arjun, who hails from Hyderabad, has made significant contributions to the Telugu film industry over the years. His father Allu Aravind is a prominent producer and distributor in the Telugu film industry and heads a successful production and distribution empire.

The Allu family already runs several ventures including film production houses, studios and digital platforms. With the launch of Allu Cinemas, Allu Arjun has now expanded the family’s footprint into the multiplex business as well.

Industry observers say the new multiplex will compete with other celebrity-owned theatres in Hyderabad such as AMB Cinemas, promoted by actor Mahesh Babu, and AVD Cinemas linked to actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The inclusion of Kannada filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty on the Wall of Fame has drawn appreciation from film fans, especially from Karnataka, as it recognizes the growing influence and popularity of Kannada cinema at the national level. Their presence alongside leading directors from other industries reflects the increasing reach of pan-Indian storytelling in Indian cinema.