Amazon inaugurates 1.1 million sq ft corporate headquarters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Global e-commerce major Amazon on Monday inaugurated its new 1.1 million square feet corporate headquarters near Vinayak Nagar in Yelahanka, further strengthening its footprint in Karnataka. The state’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil formally inaugurated the facility.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said the newly opened campus is Amazon’s 10th corporate office in the state, underscoring the company’s two-decade-long association with Karnataka. “Amazon has shared a strong bond with Karnataka for over 20 years. The company has announced plans to invest 35 billion dollars in India over the next four years. This will support nearly 15 million small businesses and generate lakhs of employment opportunities. Karnataka will receive a significant share of this investment,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s economic performance, the minister noted that Karnataka has a per capita income exceeding ₹3.80 lakh, placing it among the top states in the country. “We are the second-highest contributor to the national exchequer in terms of GST, paying nearly ₹1.6 lakh crore annually. Bengaluru has jumped to the 21st position globally in the Global Innovation Index. It is also the only Indian city to feature within the top 30 in the global tech-city index,” Patil stated.

He further pointed out that Bengaluru recorded 14.6 million square feet of industrial leasing transactions last year, ranking first in the country. “Out of 900 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, nearly 35 per cent are located in Karnataka. The state also leads in e-commerce infrastructure,” he added.

According to the minister, Karnataka has warehousing capacity of 42.48 lakh tonnes and 233 cold storage units, supporting the rapid growth of online commerce. “E-commerce transactions in the state are growing at around 11 per cent annually. We are creating robust infrastructure to sustain this momentum,” he said.

Patil emphasised that the government is taking up large-scale infrastructure initiatives, including dedicated freight rail corridors, multimodal logistics parks, dry ports, and truck terminals, to make the state more industry-friendly. “Amazon and other global companies must leverage Karnataka’s conducive industrial ecosystem. They should not only invest more but also manufacture here and export to the rest of the world,” he urged.

Senior Amazon executives present at the event included David Zapolsky, head of global affairs, Vice President Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Sameer Kumar, and Sean Lee, Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities. The new headquarters is expected to house thousands of employees and further consolidate Bengaluru’s position as a leading global technology and e-commerce hub.