Amid Indo-Pak tensions, Cong launches countrywide ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ to honour bravery of armed forces

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ at all state headquarters across the country to honour the bravery the Indian armed forces displayed in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and also to pay homage to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leader Pawan Khera told IANS, “Today, on behalf of the Congress party, the 'Jai Hind Yatra' is being carried out across the country at every state headquarters. We stand firmly with our Army and armed forces. We want to demonstrate and express our full political will in support of our armed forces.”

He said the 'Jai Hind Yatra' is aimed at demonstrating the party’s unwavering support for India’s armed forces.

In a post on social media platform X, Khera said, “Congress proudly announces the launch of the #JaiHindYatra, to honour the bravery of our Armed Forces and remember the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

"This Yatra serves as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers who protect our nation every day," he said, indicating that the 'Jai Hind Yatra' was also an effort to promote social unity amid testing times.

“The ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ is not just a march, it is a call for unity, peace, and justice. As Congress workers from across the country unite, we stand firm against terrorism and reaffirm our commitment to a strong and secure India,” he said.

This movement reflects our deep respect for those who serve and our hope for a safer future. Together, we move forward with determination and hope, showing that India’s strength lies in its unity and resilience. Let us walk this path with pride and purpose, wrote Khera.

Releasing photos of the Yatra held in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said in message on X, “In support of the 'Operation Sindoor' undertaken by the country's Defence forces to maintain the security of the country, I participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' from K.R. Circle to Chinnaswamy Stadium Circle along with Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah.”

"Carrying the Indian Tricolour flag in their hands, hundreds of children, elders, thinkers, writers, political party leaders, activists, government and private sector employees, film industry members, and representatives of organisations and institutions participated in the procession, spreading a powerful message that we are all for the country," he said.