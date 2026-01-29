Amid rising drug cases: Police warn landlords over renting homes to foreign nationals

With drug trafficking and other illegal activities on the rise in the city, Bengaluru Police have issued a strong warning to house owners renting out properties to foreign nationals. Citing increased involvement of foreigners in drug peddling and related crimes, the police have made it mandatory for landlords to inform the local police station and submit Form-16 before renting out their premises.

Senior police officials said the directive has been issued particularly in areas under the Northeast Division, where several recent cases have revealed foreign nationals staying in rented houses without proper verification. Police said such unverified accommodation has often been misused for drug storage, consumption and distribution.

According to the police, landlords must submit complete details of foreign tenants, including passport, visa status, purpose of stay and duration of residence, to the nearest police station. Failure to comply with this requirement will invite legal action against the house owners.

“Providing accommodation to foreign nationals without police intimation poses a serious security risk. Many cases of drug peddling have surfaced from rented houses where no verification was done. This rule is in the interest of public safety,” a senior police officer said.

Officials pointed out that several foreign nationals continue to stay in the city even after their visa period has expired. In some cases, individuals who entered India on student visas were found to be involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking. Such instances, police said, underline the need for stricter monitoring of foreign residents. The police believe that mandatory submission of Form-16 will help maintain a comprehensive database of foreign nationals residing in Bengaluru. This will enable quicker verification, better surveillance and timely action against those violating the law.

The warning comes in the backdrop of multiple high-profile drug busts in Bengaluru, including cases involving African nationals. In one recent operation, the Central Crime Branch seized drugs worth over Rs 5 crore and arrested a Nigerian national.

Police have appealed to landlords to cooperate and view the measure as a preventive step rather than a

punitive one.