Amishi Kaushik Inspires Students with Lessons on Empowerment and Career Growth at Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech

Bengaluru : Amishi Kaushik, 3rd Runner Up of Miss Universe India 2025, captivated students during an exclusive meet-and-greet event at Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech in Bengaluru (Indiranagar & Whitefield) that celebrated confidence, empowerment, and career aspirations. The interactive session offered students a valuable opportunity to connect with a dynamic achiever who has made her mark in the beauty and fashion industry, gaining insights that go beyond classroom learning.

During the interaction, Amishi shared her inspiring journey — from humble beginnings and early struggles to earning recognition on a national stage. She emphasized the importance of self-belief, discipline, and continuous learning in shaping one’s career. Speaking passionately about women empowerment, she encouraged young women to challenge stereotypes, chase their dreams fearlessly, and view education as the foundation for both financial independence and creative expression.

Addressing the students, Amishi highlighted the expanding opportunities within the beauty and fashion ecosystem, urging them to explore diverse career avenues that blend creativity, business acumen, and entrepreneurship. She also offered practical advice on personal branding, confidence building, and professional ethics, key ingredients for success in the fast-evolving beauty and lifestyle domain.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, photo opportunities, and candid conversations between Amishi and the attendees. The inspiring dialogue not only motivated students but also reaffirmed Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech’s commitment to shaping future-ready professionals who combine technical expertise with passion and purpose.