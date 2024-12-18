Andhra CMO officials ‘warned’ in the name of HM for Tirupati VIP passes

Bengaluru: A person has been arrested in Tumkur for allegedly threatening officials of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office by making phone calls in the name of Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar and promising to give them VIP passes to visit Tirupati Thimmappa. The arrested person has been identified as Maruti (30), a native of Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

It is said that the arrested Maruti is a civil contractor by profession. He misused the name of Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar to earn money illegally. He also kept a fake letterhead in the name of Home Minister Parameshwar on his laptop. The ac-cused, who had a fake letterhead in the name of Parameshwar, used to contact devo-tees going to Tirupati and promise them VIP darshan passes. In addition, he would take money ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 from them and send them fake letter-heads.

A few days ago, Maruti had called the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s office and said, ‘I am Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwar.’ A family he wants is coming to have darshan of Tirupati Thimmappa. Provide them with the necessary facilities for darshan. Otherwise, I will suspend you,’ he had threatened. He had also sent a fake letterhead to the Andhra CM’s office number via WhatsApp.

The Andhra CM’s office staff has re-examined the letterhead purportedly belonging to the Karnataka Home Minister. In addition, they called Home Minister Parameshwar’s office and verified it. At this time, it was found that the letter given by Maruti was a fake letter. The Andhra CM’s office officials immediately brought the matter to the at-tention of the Home Department.

After the case came to light, Home Minister Parameshwar, who was alerted, instruct-ed Officer on Special Duty Dr.

Naganna to take action. Accordingly,Naganna filed a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police Station. Based on Naganna’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused Maruti near Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru.

The accused is suspected of cheating many people in the same way, and the Tumakuru City Police Station is under investigation.