Annual Rathayatra Held at Hombuja Jain Shrine, Scholar Honoured

Shivamogga: The ancient Jain pilgrimage centre of Hombuja witnessed the annual Maha Rathayatra Mahotsava of Parshwanatha, drawing devotees from different parts of the country.

The centuries-old temple, revered as an Atishayakshetra, is dedicated to Padmavati Devi, the presiding deity of the shrine. The colourful chariot procession of Lord Parshwanatha formed the highlight of the celebrations, with devotees participating in large numbers.

On the occasion, Devendrakirti Bhattaraka blessed the devotees and urged them to follow the path of ahimsa (non-violence), emphasising that the principle was more relevant than ever in today’s world.

During the programme, the Siddhantakirti Literary Award was presented to noted Jain scholar Shantinatha Dibbada. Dibbada, a former registrar of Kittur Rani Chennamma University, has taught Jainology and Kannada for more than 35 years and guided several research scholars.

Accepting the award, Prof. Dibbada praised the literary contributions of Adikavi Pampa, who authored the works Adipurana and Mahabharata in classical Halegannada. He said the works continue to inspire people to live in harmony with society and protect nature.

Among those present were former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka K. S. Eshwarappa and Jain pontiffs from Kambadahalli and Kolhapur mutts.