Ashoka And Connecting Dreams Foundation Showcase Student AI Innovations at National Festival

Bengaluru: Ashoka Innovators for the Public in collaboration with Connecting Dreams Foundation successfully hosted the National Student Change Initiatives Festival 2026, bringing together hundreds of young innovators from across the country to showcase AI-driven solutions to real-world challenges.

Held on March 21–22 at EMPI Business School campus, the two-day festival witnessed participation from 100 student teams comprising over 250 students representing 14 states. These teams presented innovative prototypes leveraging artificial intelligence to address pressing issues in sectors such as climate action, healthcare, education access, waste management, and social inclusion.

The initiative is the culmination of a nine-month engagement programme led by Ashoka and Connecting Dreams Foundation, aimed at nurturing changemaking and AI skills among students, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Through mentorship and hands-on learning, students were guided to transform ideas into practical solutions addressing community-level problems.

A key highlight of the festival was the interaction between students and leaders from academia, venture capital, and leading corporates, including Google. The platform enabled participants to receive expert feedback, explore collaborations, and gain exposure to real-world innovation ecosystems.

Students emphasised that their understanding of artificial intelligence deepened through practical application rather than theoretical learning. By building prototypes and testing them in real-world scenarios, participants developed both technical competence and confidence to scale their ideas for social impact.

The event featured exhibitions, live demonstrations, panel discussions, and collaborative workshops focused on leveraging technology for social good. Notably, several projects from small towns and marginalised communities showcased how AI tools can be adapted to local contexts to drive meaningful change.

Speaking at the event, Shruti Nair highlighted the importance of equipping youth with AI skills and empathy. She stated that when young people combine technology with a problem-solving mindset, they can emerge as changemakers within their communities and beyond.

Organisers noted that the festival reflects a growing movement in India where youth-led innovation is becoming central to addressing complex societal challenges. By connecting students with mentors, institutions, and industry leaders, the initiative aims to create a sustainable pipeline of future social entrepreneurs.

Both organisations reiterated their commitment to strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem by empowering young minds to develop scalable, impactful solutions, reinforcing the vision of building an “Everyone a Changemaker” society.