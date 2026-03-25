ASICS launches SUPERBLAST™ 3 in Bengaluru ahead of TCS World 10K 2026

Bengaluru: Japanese sportswear giant ASICS has strengthened its presence in India’s running ecosystem with the launch of its latest high-performance running shoe, the SUPERBLAST™ 3, in Bengaluru ahead of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026.

The product was unveiled at the brand’s Brigade Road store in a high-energy event that also showcased the official race-day apparel for the upcoming marathon. The launch was headlined by tennis star Rohan Bopanna and celebrated squash player Joshna Chinappa, who shared insights on discipline, recovery and mental strength in sports.

The SUPERBLAST™ 3 marks a significant upgrade in ASICS’ performance footwear lineup, introducing FF LEAP™ foam — touted as the brand’s lightest and most responsive cushioning technology to date. The shoe is engineered to deliver a lighter and more energy-efficient running experience, particularly for long-distance runners preparing for competitive events like the TCS World 10K.

With a redesigned trampoline pod aimed at improving rebound, the shoe helps runners conserve energy across extended distances. It also features a dual-layer cushioning system combining FF LEAP™ with FF BLAST™ PLUS, striking a balance between comfort and responsiveness. The upper has been crafted using an engineered woven material to enhance breathability, while an improved eyestay structure offers better midfoot support, ensuring a more adaptive fit during both training and race conditions.

Alongside the footwear, ASICS also introduced its race-day collection, including lightweight T-shirts, shorts, tights, sports bras and socks. These products are integrated with ACTIBREEZE™ technology, designed to enhance airflow, manage moisture and allow greater freedom of movement for runners.

Speaking at the event, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, emphasised the evolving running culture in Bengaluru. He noted that the focus among runners is shifting from mere participation to performance, recovery and overall well-being. “There is a growing demand for products that support both physical endurance and mental resilience. Through innovations like the SUPERBLAST™ 3, we aim to help runners stay consistent and perform better,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rohan Bopanna highlighted the importance of longevity in sports. He said sustained performance depends on recovery, preparation and mental strength, adding that running plays a key role in his training routine.

Joshna Chinappa underlined the role of discipline and consistency, stating that progress in sports comes from daily effort and structured preparation. She also pointed out that advancements in sports gear are enabling athletes to train more effectively and perform better on race day.

ASICS, the official sports goods partner for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026, reiterated its commitment to supporting runners at all levels. The company said it aims to build a holistic ecosystem that promotes fitness, innovation and community engagement across India’s growing running landscape.

The SUPERBLAST™ 3 and the official TCS World 10K merchandise are now available at ASICS retail stores and on its official website.