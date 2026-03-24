Assembly passes Honour Killing Prevention Bill, Jnana Bhandar Bill

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed two key bills, including the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage (Ivanaarava, Ivanaarava) Bill, 2026, with the government asserting that both measures aim at social reform and preservation of heritage.

Moving the marriage-related Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the legislation was intended to address social issues such as honour crimes and to reinforce constitutional values in society.

"This is a Bill aimed at bringing social change and, in a way, enabling a social revolution,” he said. He noted that values of equality and inclusivity had long been articulated in Indian philosophical traditions but had not translated into practice.

“We have accepted these as social values, but they have not truly entered our lives—they have remained only as subjects of speeches,” he said, adding that there was a need to give such values legal backing.

Referring to violence in the name of marriage, the minister said, “In matters of marriage, especially where freedom is involved, we have seen many instances of violence in society.” Also, he stressed that the Bill would provide legal strength to protect couples and promote social harmony. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, "The intention is good. But when a law is made, the government must consider facts."

He pointed to recurring incidents of honour killings, particularly in parts of the Old Mysuru region, and sought clarity on the need for a new law. Responding, the Minister said the government had deliberated extensively and ensured that the law would complement existing provisions. The government has ensured that this law does not conflict with existing provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. This law is intended to strengthen the message of the government and promote a healthy social environment, he said.

During the discussion, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar sought clarification on provisions relating to couples’ declarations, asking whether it implied support for live-in relationships. The Minister clarified, “This enactment will not support the concept of living together. Let me make it clear. It is intended to strengthen the institution of marriage.” He added that the Bill went beyond addressing murders alone.

“It is not limited to murder. Many incidents of social boycott, harassment, and exclusion occur but are not reported,” he said, noting that provisions had been included for preventive measures, protection, civil remedies and support mechanisms for couples. Later, the assembly passed the Bill.

The House also passed the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026, with the Minister emphasising the urgent need to preserve ancient manuscripts scattered across the state.

Explaining the intent behind introducing the bill, Minister Patil said the main objective is that there are countless manuscripts in our State today which are lying with private individuals, institutions, or in unknown places. He underscored the importance of safeguarding such materials.

“These manuscripts must be protected by the government. We must preserve this repository of knowledge,” he said, pointing out that they covered diverse subjects including religion, medicine, science and history.

BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar supported the Bill, but urged the state government to also document traditional knowledge systems. “This is a very good and necessary Bill. However, there are traditional knowledge systems like those of the Soliga community. Such knowledge may be lost over time,” he said. The House subsequently passed the Bill.