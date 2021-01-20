'Astrologer' Siddaramaiah's prediction of change of BSY will go wrong: Minister Somashekar

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister and Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday took a dig at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for predicting replacement of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He wondered whether the former CM started learning astrology. Reacting to Siddaramaiah's frequent statements that Yediyurappa would be removed as CM before April, Somashekar said that the BJP government and its ministers do not need the certificate from Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Somashekar said, "certificates of the BJP high-command and the Union Home Minister are enough. Neither Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor the other ministers need Siddaramaiah's certificate. I guess our opposition leader is spending his free time learning astrology. My advice is that he should stop predicting the future of the BJP and its government. Rather he should concentrate on his duties as opposition leader and on his own party affairs. Such statements, for publicity sake, are not good for him."

The minister also slammed other Congress leaders and advised them to "first resolve your internal dispute. "There is no coordination between the KPCC president and the opposition leader, which shows that all is not well in the Congress. But they are bothered about BJP. So it seems he has too much free to learn astrology. He has only predicted the removal of Yediyurappa since the past few months. It seems Congress leaders are levelling charges against BJP and projecting change in Chief Minister position only to hide their lapses," Somasekhar said.

"It is clear there will be no new CM as Yediyurappa has handled the Covid- 19 crisis and other issues efficiently. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself has lauded the chief minister in this regard. Yediyurappa will be CM for the remaining term of the government."

Commenting on the CD row, Somashekar also claimed that he had no information on it.