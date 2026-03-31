Autism on the rise: Experts stress early diagnosis and integrated therapy for better outcomes

Bengaluru: As the world observes World Autism Awareness Day, medical experts and therapists have raised concerns over the rising prevalence of autism and the urgent need for early diagnosis and timely intervention, particularly in urban India.

According to recent estimates by the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 100 children worldwide is on the autism spectrum. Experts note that increasing awareness and improved diagnostic tools have contributed to a rise in reported cases, especially in cities like Bengaluru.

Autism, clinically referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), impacts communication, behaviour, and social interaction. However, delayed identification continues to be a major challenge in India, often resulting in late intervention and reduced effectiveness of therapy.

Highlighting the importance of early action, Radhika Poovayya, Founder of Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, emphasized that access to affordable and structured therapy remains uneven. “Early intervention can make a significant difference in a child’s developmental trajectory. Unfortunately, many families still lack access to evidence-based therapy, especially outside major cities,” she said.

Poovayya, who is also associated with Samvaad Therapy Centres, has pioneered a cost-effective approach that integrates Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) with speech therapy. This combined approach, she noted, has shown promising outcomes over the past two decades.

“Integrating ABA with speech therapy helps improve communication skills and reduces behavioural challenges in children with autism. Equally important is parental involvement—when parents are trained and actively participate in therapy, outcomes improve significantly,” she added.

Experts point out that lifestyle changes, increased screen time, and lack of early screening may also be contributing factors to delayed diagnosis. They stress the need for greater awareness among parents, teachers, and primary healthcare providers to identify early signs such as delayed speech, lack of eye contact, and difficulty in social interaction.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, Samvaad Therapy Centres will offer free autism consultations on April 2 across their centres in Hebbal, Domlur, and Marathahalli. The initiative aims to encourage early screening and provide guidance to parents seeking professional help.

Medical professionals reiterate that while autism cannot be cured, early diagnosis and consistent, integrated therapy can significantly improve a child’s quality of life and help them integrate into mainstream education and society.