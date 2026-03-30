BAF welcomes move to implement KAOMA Act through ordinance, urges swift rollout

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Apartments Federation (BAF) has welcomed the State Government’s decision to implement the Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act (KAOMA) through an ordinance, following an assurance by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on the final day of the budget session in the Legislative Assembly.

Issuing a statement, BAF President Satish Mallya said, “We are indebted to the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and leaders of all parties for bringing the KAOMA discussion to the forefront in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. We also thank the Chief Minister and officials of the Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Departments for their sustained efforts over the years in shaping this crucial Act.”

He added, “The KAOMA Act will bring greater transparency, accountability, and empowerment in the management and ownership of lakhs of apartments across Karnataka. We will continue to cooperate with the government for effective implementation. However, there is an urgent need to implement this Act swiftly and within a defined timeframe.”

BAF General Secretary K Arun Kumar emphasised the need for immediate enforcement, stating, “Lakhs of citizens living in apartment and residential communities cannot continue under outdated and ineffective policies. While moving KAOMA through an ordinance is a welcome step, it must now be implemented in a time-bound manner. The government should also ensure early notification of rules and model bye-laws.”

BAF Treasurer Kiran Hebbar said, “We extend our sincere thanks to public representatives including R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath, Ravi Subramanya, Suresh Kumar, Gopinath Reddy, and several others who have consistently raised this issue in the Assembly. We are grateful to MLAs across all parties for supporting this cause.”

Reiterating the Federation’s commitment, BAF Governing Council Member Vishwa Venkata Reddy stated, “BAF is fully committed to supporting the implementation process. To ensure better understanding and effective execution of the KAOMA Act, we are ready to organise workshops in collaboration with MLAs across Bengaluru and the State.”

The Federation noted that the implementation of KAOMA is expected to bring long-awaited regulatory clarity and stronger governance mechanisms for apartment ownership and management across Karnataka.