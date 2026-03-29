Bagmane bags ₹40 crore deal to rename Bengaluru Metro station

Bengaluru : In a significant move to boost non-fare revenue, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has signed a ₹40 crore agreement with Bagmane Developers to rename a key metro station along the Outer Ring Road corridor under the Namma Metro network.

As per the agreement, the DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station will soon be rebranded with the Bagmane name. The deal has been signed for a period of 20 years, marking yet another instance of private branding in Bengaluru’s expanding metro network.

Officials said Bagmane Developers Private Limited will pay a total of ₹40 crore for the naming rights. Notably, the company has already paid ₹20 crore as an advance immediately after signing the agreement. “This is part of our strategy to generate additional revenue through station branding and partnerships,” a senior BMRCL official said.

The station is located on the crucial Outer Ring Road stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram, a rapidly developing IT corridor. This line is part of the 19.75-kilometre route that will eventually provide connectivity towards the airport corridor, making it one of the most strategic metro links in the city.

The agreement was formally signed between BMRCL Managing Director Dr. J. Ravishankar and Aditya Bagmane representing the developer group. Officials believe such partnerships will significantly support operational and maintenance costs of metro services.

This is not the first time private players have been allowed to brand metro stations in Bengaluru. Stations such as Biocon Hebbagodi, Delta Electronics City and Prestige Group Bellandur have already been named after corporate entities. The Prestige Group deal, in particular, was reportedly valued at around ₹90 crore, setting a benchmark for similar agreements.

With the addition of Bagmane, the trend of corporate branding within the metro network is gaining momentum. Authorities have also confirmed that discussions are underway for naming rights of two more stations along the same corridor, and those deals are expected to be finalised soon.

The Silk Board to KR Puram metro line is progressing rapidly and is expected to be opened for commercial operations by December this year. Once operational, it is likely to ease traffic congestion along the busy Outer Ring Road and improve connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

Officials said that such revenue models will play a crucial role in strengthening the financial sustainability of metro projects.