Ballari youth among 12 held for alleged links to radicalisation

Ballari: Andhra Pradesh police conducted coordinated operations across several states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Officers from Vijayawada travelled to Ballari based on specific intelligence and tracked Abdul Salam, a 36-year-old resident of Kaul Bazaar in Ballari city. The arrest took place late at night near Dhara Mill after a prolonged operation, with local Kaul Bazaar police station personnel assisting in preparing the raid at his residence. The accused faces charges of using social media to spread extremism and maintaining links with terrorist organisations.

Vijayawada Town police had registered an FIR on March 23 and obtained a search warrant before launching the action. Abdul Salam was later produced before a court and taken to Andhra Pradesh for further proceedings.

During the same operation, authorities detained Mohammad Rehamatulla Sharif, aged 23, from Vinchipet in Vijayawada.