Bangadi a Pioneer of Tulu Yakshagana, Says Kolthige Narayana Gowda

Mangaluru: Veteran Yakshagana artiste Kolthige Narayana Gowda on Sunday described K. Anantharam Bangadi as one of the foremost contributors to Tulu Yakshagana, crediting him with giving the art form a distinct identity and expanding its audience base through his invaluable Tulu prasangas.

He was speaking at the K. Anantharam Bangadi Memorial Seminar, organised jointly by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Yaksha Pratibha Mangaluru at Tulu Bhavana here.

Recalling Bangadi’s contributions, Narayana Gowda said that at a time when Yakshagana performances were largely confined to Kannada, Bangadi not only encouraged audiences to embrace Tulu Yakshagana but also proved that performances in Tulu could generate sustainable income for Yakshagana troupes. “Through his original Tulu prasangas, Bangadi laid a new foundation for Yakshagana and was instrumental in creating a dedicated Tulu-speaking audience,” he noted.

Presiding over the programme, Taranath Gatti Kapikad, president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, said that Tulu Yakshagana has played a significant role in the growth and preservation of the Tulu language. He highlighted that Bangadi, who authored 65 Tulu Yakshagana prasangas, would remain a memorable and enduring figure in the cultural history of Tulu Nadu.

The seminar also saw the presence of senior litterateur Dr. Prabhakara Neermarga, Veni Maroli, trustee of the Maroli Sri Suryanarayana Temple, and Keshava Heerebettu, son-in-law of Anantharam Bangadi, among others.

Academy member Booba Poojary compered the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.

Following the seminar, a Tulu Yakshagana performance of “Siri Krishne–Chandrapali” was staged by the Yaksha Pratibha team, led by Sanjay Kumar Gonibeedu, drawing appreciation from the audience.