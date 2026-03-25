Bangalore University hosts first Agentic AI Saksham workshop, focuses on future-ready skills

Bengaluru: Bangalore University has successfully conducted the country’s first-ever “Agentic AI Saksham Workshop” at a public university level, marking a significant step towards strengthening Artificial Intelligence education and practical learning among students.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Higher Education, bringing together policymakers, academicians, and technology experts on a common platform.

Addressing the inaugural session, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Khushboo G. Choudhary подчеркнула the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future. She stated that AI is no longer just a tool, but a transformative technology that enhances human capabilities and opens new opportunities for students. She urged both students and educators to embrace emerging technologies and adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Students should not fear AI but learn to use it responsibly for innovation, research, and knowledge building,” she said, adding that continuous learning is key to building confidence and preparing for future challenges.

Armstrong Pame from the Ministry of Education encouraged students to go beyond basic use of AI tools and explore their potential for research and innovation. He noted that meaningful application of AI can lead to significant advancements across sectors.

Vice-Chancellor Jayakara S. M. emphasised the importance of skill development and entrepreneurial thinking among youth. “Students must move beyond job-seeking and aim to become job creators. Artificial Intelligence is opening new avenues, and they must equip themselves to lead in this transformation,” he said. He also expressed pride in Bangalore University becoming the first public university in India to host such an initiative.

The event witnessed participation from several key officials and academicians, including Registrar K.T. Shanthala, Programme Coordinator Dr. Muralidhara B.L., Executive Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council K. G. Chandrashekar, and other representatives from the Ministry of Education and partner organisations.

The workshop provided hands-on training in advanced areas such as prompt engineering, website development, and system design. Students were also introduced to a range of AI tools, enabling them to gain practical exposure and industry-relevant skills.

Officials noted that the “Agentic AI Saksham Workshop” is a first-of-its-kind initiative at the government university level and is likely to be expanded to other institutions across the state and country based on its success.

The programme underscores the growing focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies into higher education and preparing students for a rapidly changing global landscape.