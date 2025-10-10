Bannerghatta Biological Park Launches ‘Zoo Club 2025’ to Nurture Young Wildlife Enthusiasts

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has announced the launch of Zoo Club 2025, a 15-week educational initiative designed to inspire students to connect with nature and understand the importance of wildlife conservation.

The programme, beginning on October 12, 2025, will be held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students aged 10 to 18 years, with an intake limited to 60 participants. Sessions will combine classroom learning with field exposure within the park to help students experience conservation first-hand.

“The idea is to engage young minds meaningfully with nature. Through Zoo Club, we hope to nurture future conservationists and instil ecological sensitivity early in life,” said Surya Sen, Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park.

The modules will cover topics such as captive management, animal behaviour and welfare, in situ and ex situ conservation, and wildlife care. Participants will also interact with experts in the field and explore potential career paths in conservation science and ecology.

The registration fee is ₹1,000, which will be waived for students from government schools. Registration closes on October 4, 2025, or once 60 students enrol.

Further details and application forms are available on the park’s official website, or through the Education Officer at 9035092797 and [email protected].