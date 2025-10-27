Bar cashier murdered in front of wife and children over snacks dispute in Malur

Kolar: In a shocking incident, a bar cashier was brutally murdered in front of his wife and children in Lakkooru village of Malur taluk, Kolar district, after a heated argument over not providing a snack to a drunk customer.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar (45), a native of Hassan, who worked at Ashok Wines in Lakkooru village. The accused, identified as Subhash, had reportedly visited the bar on Saturday evening for a drink and demanded a snacks to accompany his alcohol. When Kumar refused to provide it, an argument broke out between the two.

According to police sources, the situation escalated quickly. Later that night, after the bar closed, Kumar was on his way home when Subhash allegedly followed him. Near his residence, in the presence of Kumar’s wife and children, Subhash attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

Horrified family members and locals immediately alerted the police. Malur police rushed to the scene and shifted the body for postmortem. The accused fled the spot soon after the crime.

Police have registered a case of murder at the Malur Police Station and launched a manhunt to trace Subhash, who is currently absconding. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused was intoxicated and acted out of rage after being denied the snack.